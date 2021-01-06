The head sculpture of Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani was unveiled in a ceremony in the capital city of Tehran, Iran on Wednesday. Jan 6, 2020. IRNA/ Meysam Allaghemandan
