Se Kohe Castle is the most important castles of the Islamic Golden Age that was built over high mountains in the Afsharid Dynasty (mid-eighteenth century). Se Kohe Castle is located in the village of Se Kohe Castle, Hamoun County, north of Sistan-Baluchestan Province. Zahedan, Iran. January 4, IRNA/Hamed Gholami.

6125**1416 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish