President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated three national petrochemical projects in western provinces of Iran on Thursday. He inaugurated the projects through video-conference in Ilam, Hamedan, and West Azarbaijan provinces. This is the 38th phase of the inaugurations series of big national projects during his administration.Tehran, Iran. Dec 26, IRNA/

