Nurses as frontline workers have been working under dangerous conditions since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last night marked the winter solstice, which is the longest night of the year, is known as “Yalda Night”. It was the time when family members got together to celebrate, but nurses could not celebrate the festivity as they were devoting themselves to their careers in the hospitals. Dec 21, 2020. IRNA/ Ali Asghar Ghezelsafloo

