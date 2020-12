Taq-e Bostan, which literally means “arch or the garden”, is a historical site in western Iranian city of Kermanshah. The arch, carved in stone on a hillside with the same name, dates back to Sassanid Empire of Persia around the 4th century CE. In the following series of images, you can see an autumn view of the site on December 14, 2020. IRNA/Bahman Zarei

