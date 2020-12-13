Fakhrizadeh family receives first-class Order of Nasr 

The first-class Order of Nasr signed by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has been presented to the family of the recently-assassinated scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Order of Nasr, aka Medal of Nasr, which is a military award of Iranian armed forces is awarded by Ayatollah Khamenei. Dr. Fakhrizadeh, Deputy Minister of Defense and Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense of Iran, who was described by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as "a distinguished nuclear and defense scientist", was assassinated and attained martyrdom on Friday evening, November 27, near the town of Absard, Damavand city in east Tehran during a terrorist attack by the criminal agents of the Zionist regime. Dec 13, 2020/IRNA

