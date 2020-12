Every year with the onset of the cold season, Large white-headed gulls of migratory birds, go to the north of Iran, Tonekabon city in the west of Mazandaran province. Tonekabon, the capital of Tonekabon County is located in Mazandaran Province, northern Iran. December 6, 2020. IRNA/Mehran Riazi.

