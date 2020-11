Fire temple (Atashkadeh in Persian) is a place where followers of Zoroastrianism make fire and perform their religious ceremonies. The photo album depicts the Karkouy fire temple which is located in Hirmand County in the Sistan and Baluchestan Province of Iran. November 23, 2020. IRNA/ Hamed Gholami

