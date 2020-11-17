Int'l conference of Eurasian Economic Union in Bandar Anzali

International conference of Eurasian Economic Union opened in the northern Iranian port city of Anzali on Tuesday. The one-day conference is to explore the role of free zones in the promotion of regional relations. Rasht, Iran. Nov 17, 2020. IRNA/Mojtaba Mohammadi.
6125**2050
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Int'l conference of Eurasian Economic Union opens in Bandar Anzali
Rasht, Nov 17, IRNA – International conference of Eurasian Economic Union opened in the northern…
-
Free trade webinar of Iran, EEU to be held
Tehran, Nov 10, IRNA - A webinar on the provisional free trade agreement between the Islamic…
-
Rouhani: US new leaders should fulfill American nation's will for change
Tehran, Nov 10, IRNA - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that it is now time…
-
EAEU: Trade with Iran on growing trend despite pandemic
Tehran, Nov 4, IRNA – Eurasian Economic Union announced that despite the critical situation…
Your Comment