Nov 17, 2020, 3:18 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 84113774
0 Persons

Tags

Int'l conference of Eurasian Economic Union in Bandar Anzali

International conference of Eurasian Economic Union opened in the northern Iranian port city of Anzali on Tuesday. The one-day conference is to explore the role of free zones in the promotion of regional relations. Rasht, Iran. Nov 17, 2020. IRNA/Mojtaba Mohammadi.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 13 =