Momordica is a genus of about 60 species of annual or perennial climbers herbaceous or rarely small shrubs belonging to the family Cucurbitaceae, natives of tropical and subtropical Africa and Asia and Australia. The medicinal herb is being planted for the first time as a greenhouse in Orumiyeh, northwestern Iran , Nov 1, 2020. IRNA/Nima Saeedi.

6125***1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish