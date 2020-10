The garden house belonged to Amin ul-Sultan, the prime minister of Nasser al-Din Shah, Muzaffar al-Din Shah, and Mohammad Ali Shah Qajar. The house was bought by Haj Rahim Ittihadiyeh after the death of Amin ul-Sultan. Over time, this historic house was dilapidated and ruined. Now it is owned by the Tehran Municipality and is being renovated. Tehran, Iran, October 5, 2020. IRNA/ Davoud Ghahrdar

