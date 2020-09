Shahazadeh Bathhouse or as it is known by the locals, Shahzadeh Hammam, in Isfahan was constructed during the Safavid dynasty. This wonderful historical monument is located in the traditional Isfahan Bazaar. The bathroom has recently been repaired and will soon be converted into a museum. Sept 15, 2020. IRNA/ Rasoul Shojaei.

