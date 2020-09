Tehran’s Holy Cross Cathedral hosted the Holy Cross ceremony on Monday. this cathedral was built in 1970 by one of the Armenians of Tehran near Valiasr square in Karimkhan street downtown Tehran. and now is the main center of the gathering of Armenians in Tehran. Saint Serkis is a holy person in the Armenian church and he was living in the 4th century and fighting Romans for Christianity. Sept 14, 2020. IRNA/ Genia Abadian

