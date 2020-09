Diplomatic relations between Iran and Switzerland dates back to more than 100 years ago when the world was grappling with World War I. Iran launched its consulate in Bern in 1917 which led to a Treaty of Amity between the two countries 15 years later. In this series of photos, you can have a brief look at 100 year of relations between Iran and Switzerland. /IRNA Archive

