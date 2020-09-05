New school year begins in Iran under health protocols

Ceremony on the beginning of the new school year is being held across Iran with protective health protocols. The students are provided with disinfectants and face masks to ensure their safety. The classes are held for 35 minutes and students sit one meter away from each other observing Social Distancing. President Hassan Rouhani and Minister of Education Mohsen Haji-Mirzaei attended a ceremony to reopen the classes, Tehran, Iran, September 5, 2020. IRNA

