Ceremonies to mark the mourning month of Moharram are being held in various parts of Iran. The annual Moharram ceremonies symbolize the eternal and unwavering stance of truth against falsehood and humanity’s struggle against injustice, tyranny, and oppression, as Imam Hossein (PBUH) was martyred for such cause. August 26, 2020. IRNA/ Mohammad Yarahmadi, Amin Jalali

7129**2050 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish