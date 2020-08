August 21 was named as World Mosque Day on the proposal of the Islamic Republic of Iran and approval of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Status of the mosque is recognized in Islamic nations and effort is made for its upgrading. There are historical mosques in Shiraz, Iran, which can be regarded as tourist attractions. Shiraz, Fars Province, , Iran. August 26, 2020.IRNA/ Shiva Attaran.

