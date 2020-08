Dasht-e Shad Forest in Kalpush District of Meyami County has stretched among three provinces of Semnan, North Khorasan, and Golestan. The woodland vegetation boasts different species of mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and fish as well as fantastic scenery. Semnan, Iran. August 15, 2020. IRNA/Ali Aghaei.

