Kahan of Yasuj, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province in southwestern Iran with ample of tourist resorts is known as land of four seasons. The province is mostly mountainous in terrain, part of the Zagros range. The highest point is the Dena summit with a height of 5,109 meters (over 4,000 meters high above the sea level) covered with oak forests. July 28, 2020. IRNA/Mohammad Azadi.

