The photo album depicts some photos related to the Shiraz Vakil Bazaar which is situated in the historical center of the city. The bazaar has gorgeous courtyards, bath houses, and old shops which are considered among the best sites in Shiraz to buy all sorts of Persian rugs, spices, copper handicrafts, and antiques. Shiraz Province, Iran. July 12, 2020. IRNA/ Reza Ghaderi

