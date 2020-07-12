Eynali Mount.; Tourist attraction in Tabriz

Eynali is a mountain range in north of Tabriz, Iran. The range has a couple of peaks including Eynali, Halileh, Pakeh-chin, Bahlul and the highest one Dand. It has red soil and Eynali peak and Dand are visible from almost everywhere in Tabriz. Eynali Mount, known as the red-eyed heights has long been one of the most important places for entertainment of people on holidays to go to hiking. Tabriz, Iran. July 12, 2020. IRNA/Ali Hamed Haghdoust.

6125**1416 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish