Jun 24, 2020, 2:00 PM
Journalist ID: 3080
News Code: 83832595
0 Persons

Tags

Takht-e Soleyman in Iran

Takht-e Soleyman is an archeological site situated between Orumieh and Hamedan, in a valley set in a volcanic mountain region, close to the present-day town of Tekab. It is 400 kilometers west of Tehran. The site includes the Zoroastrian sanctuary partly rebuilt in the Ilkhanid (Mongol) period (13th century) as well as a temple of the Sassanid period (6th and 7th centuries) dedicated to Anahita, Historicaliran reported. Takht-e Soleyman was added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 2003.Tekab, West Azarbaijan Province, Iran. June 24, 2020. IRNA/ Taha Asgharkhani

3266**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 2 =