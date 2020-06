An annular solar eclipse occoured on June 21, 2020. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby totally or partly obscuring the image of the Sun for a viewer on Earth. Photos show eclipses in the cities of Chabahar, Dashtiari, and Konarak in Southern Iran, Sistan and Balouchestan Province, Iran, June 21, 2020. IRNA/ Rostam Karimi Nejad

