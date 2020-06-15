Kasma Bath: ّFirst historical bath in Gilan province

Kasma Bath is one of the historical monuments of Someh Sara, which belongs to the Qajar Dynasty and is located in the central part of Kasma village. It is registered as one of the national monuments of Iran. The bath has two Howz of hot and cold water, (In traditional Persian architecture, a howz is a centrally positioned symmetrical axis pool. If in a traditional house or private courtyard, it is used for bathing, aesthetics or both). Rasht, Gilan Province, Iran. June 15, 2020. IRNA/ Farzad Hassanpour.

