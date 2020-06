Sahand mountain range is known as "the bride of Iran's mountains" because of its dense vegetation, meadows, and grasslands. The mountain is covered with plants. Buttercups, rare species of Fritillaria and corn roses growing in the mountainside create a gorgeous landscape for tourists and visitors. East Azarbaijan Province, Iran. June 14, 2020. IRNA/ Sajjad Abdi

