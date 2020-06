Shahid Beheshti port of Chabahar is one of important crossroads of north-south corridor of world trading. The port with the capacity of more than 8.5 million tons unloading and loading a year is still active during the outbreak of coronavirus. Development of Shahid Beheshti port of Chabahar is the most important regional infrastructure. May 31, 2020. IRNA/Rostam Kariminezhad

3266**1416 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish