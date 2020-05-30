Damask rose farm in Iran

The photo album shows a beautiful damask rose farm located in Azarshahr County in Iran's Province of East Azarbaijan. Making homemade rosewater as well as herbal drinks from damask roses is of prime importance in the Iranian culture. Every year a number of festivals are held in Iran to introduce benefits of rosewater as a drink or an additive in Iranian meals for health. Rosewater is also an anti-depressant and recommended to be mixed with drinking water. Damask rose is locally called Gol-e Mohammadi or Gol-e Sorkh. May 30, 2020. IRNA/ Maryam Yousefi

