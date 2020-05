The album depicts some photos showing Khan School which is situated in Shiraz city. Khan School is one of the most famous monuments constructed in the early 18 century AD . It is popular and well-received Fiqhi centers under the reign of the Safavid .The building was academy of "Mulla Sadra"(Sadr al-Muta'allihin) who is an Iranian famous researcher and scientist. May 23, 2020. IRNA/Shiva Attaran

