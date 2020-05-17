Tomb of Esther and Mordechai in Iran's Hamedan after fire

The news of fire in the "Esther" alley of Hamadan once again turned the name of the Tomb of Esther and Mordechai in Hamedan, western Iran, (believed to house the remains of the biblical Queen Esther and her cousin Mordechai, it is the most important pilgrimage site for Jews in the country), into the topic of domestic and foreign media. This photo report shows the images of the Islamic Republic News Agency from this tomb after the fire. Hamedan, Iran, May 17, 2020. IRNA.

