A day in Iranian teacher’s life

The photo album depicts a day in an Iranian teacher’s life in the pandemic era (COVID-19). The teacher trains his students via social networking sites. He loves farming and spends his free time in the small garden of his backyard. Today is the Teachers’ Day in the Iranian calendar. The day is celebrated on May 2 on the death anniversary of Morteza Motahari, an Iranian philosopher who was assassinated on the same day. Arak, Markazi Province, May 1, 2020. IRNA/ Ali Karimi

