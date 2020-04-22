Beauty of damask roses in Iran

The photo album depicts an eye-catching damask rose farm that is located in Khur and Biabanak County in Iran's Province of Esfahan. Making homemade rosewater as well as herbal drinks from damask roses is of prime importance in the Iranian culture. Every year a number of festivals are held in Iran to introduce benefits of rosewater as a drink or an additive in Iranian meals for health. Rosewater is also an anti-depressant and recommended to be mixed with drinking water. Damask rose is locally called Gol-e Mohammadi or Gol-e Sorkh. April 23, 2020. IRNA/ Mohsen Firouzi

