The entry of floods (Dashtmal) out of Afghanistan's control through the Helmand River into the northern cities of Sistan and Baluchestan, made people of this region very happy, especially Sistani farmers, and they allocated a lot of land for wheat and barley cultivation. Zahedan, Iran. April 14, 2020. IRNA/ Hamed Gholami

