Jameh Mosque of Saveh in Southwest Tehran

Jameh Mosque of Saveh in central Iranhas continuously been a busy place for worship, yet has underwent restoration projects since the time it was completed in 12th century onwards. Some say the mudbrick mosque is a museum of Islamic architecture because it bears elements from different ages.The exterior facade and minaret are eye-catching and many parts of the interior are embellished with detailed stuccowork. Markazi Province, Southwest Tehran Iran, March 7, 2020. IRNA/Amin Rahmani.

