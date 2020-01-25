Iran's Persepolis covered by winter snow

Photos show Persepolis or Takht-e Jamshid in winter, 2020. Persepolis, founded by Darius The Great- the fourth King of Iran- in 518 BC, has been the capital of Achaemenid empire. Takht-e Jamshid or throne of Jamshid, a mythical Iranian ruler, was put on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1979. Persepolis is well-known worldwide for its unique architecture and located in an area 63 km of Shiraz, Fars Province, southern Iran, January 25, 2020. IRNA/Reza Qaderi

