Kamjan Marshland has become a beautiful wetland as it survived drought over the past several years thanks to channeling water of precipitations by local people and God's favor. Kamjan Marshland is on the List of Wetlands of International Recognition - the Ramsar Convention, Shiraz, Fars Province, southern Iran, January 19, 2019. IRNA/Shiva Sadat Attaran

1483**1416 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish