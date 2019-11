Magic of mix of color, cloth and wood creates beautiful hand-stamped Persian calico (Ghalamkari) when practice together. Ghalamkari is a Persian art dating back to Safavid ruling from 1501 to 1722, Isfahan, central Iran, November 26, 2019. IRNA/Rasoul Shojaei 1483**1416



Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish