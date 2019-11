Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held separate meetings with new Hungarian Ambassador to Tehran Zoltan Varga in which he submitted a copy of his credentials and Omani Ambassador Saud bin Ahmed bin Khalid Al-Birwani to bid farewell as the Omani ambassador ended mission in Iran, November 24, 2019. IRNA/Marziyeh Soleimani 1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish