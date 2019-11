The 13th International Festival of Ethnic Culture and Relations began with the participation of more than 20 ambassadors and charge d'affaires, foreign and domestic guests, the directors of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism and administrators of Golestan province in Gorgan. Gorgan, Iran, November 13, 2019. IRNA/Majid Mihandoust. 6125**1416

