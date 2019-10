Iran's Army in a ceremony on Thursday unveiled a home-made training jet 'Yasin' in Shahid Nozheh Base of Hamedan Province, west of Iran. "Yasin" is 12-meter-long, four-meter-high and five and a half tons of cargo weight under operational take-off conditions and can fly up to 12 km. It is equipped with a 7,000-pound turbo-jet powered jet engine, which is the world's leading jet fighter engine, Hamedan, Iran, October 17, 2019. IRNA