The tomb of Nader Shah, which is located in the Iranian northeastern city of Mashad, is seen in a series of photos on Oct 2, 2019. Nader Shah, one of the most well known Iranian kings and the founder of Afshariyeh dynasty. He pushed Afghans, Ottomans, and Russians out of Iran and restored Iran’s independence. IRNA/Davood Ghahrdar

