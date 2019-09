Iranian President Hassan Rouhani holds separate meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez, Swiss President Ueli Maurer, British PM Boris Johnson and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in NY, the US, September, 2019. IRNA

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish