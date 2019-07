Iranian Folk Music performed program concert hall of Gorgan City, Golestan province, Davood Azad (born on 6 October 1963) is an Iranian singer, multi-instrumental musician, and composer who sings both Iranian classical music and Azari folk music. He is the first Iranian lecturer invited to Oxford University to lecture about Iranian music & its forms. July 27, Golestan province, IRNA /Majid Mihan Parast