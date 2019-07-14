Iran's Kashan Abbasian historical house; grandeur and wonderful

One of the largest and grandeur of the old Kashani houses is the Abbasian Historical House (KHANE-YE TARIKHI-YE ABBASIAN ), The Abbasian Historical House in Kashan has four courtyards and multi storey building and is decorated with plaster reliefs, mirror-work, and stained glass. One of the chambers has a ceiling designed with mirror pieces so as to give the impression of a starry sky under the nocturnal glitter of candlelight. Secret passageways were also built into the house, July 14, IRNA/Mojtaba Soltani