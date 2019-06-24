Bakhtiari Tribes wedding ceremony

One of the beautiful customs of Bakhtiari tribes is their wedding ceremony which is held in the open-air in the heart of nature with breathtaking views. Bakhtiari men and women form a large circle and perform a dance using their traditional musical instruments. In this ceremony, small and young children participate as well. Traditional Bakhtiari costumes and dress are one of the attractions of these ceremonies with luminous colors which attract the attention of any viewer. June 24, IRNA/ Ahmad Riahi Dehkordi