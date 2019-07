The Arasbaran or Qaradaq gorge of majestic forests is a UNESCO Biosphere reserve which Iran has applied for promotion to the National Park status. It is home to about 350 species of birds, mammals, reptiles and fish as well as many exotic plants and wild trees. The area also hosts 23,500 nomads whose careers are agriculture, animal husbandry, gardening, tourism, and artifacts. IRNA/Amin Rahmani