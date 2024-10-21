Oct 22, 2024, 12:28 AM
Intensified killings, aggression by Zionist regime is focus of Araghchi's talks with Bahraini officials: FM spox

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei Hamaneh said that the escalation of the killing and aggression of the Zionist regime, especially in Gaza and Lebanon, was the focus of the Foreign Minister's talks with the Bahraini authorities.

"Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his delegation arrived this evening in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, and met with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Foreign Minister Abdul Latif Rashid Al Zayani," Baghaei Hamaneh wrote on his X account.

"A discussion and exchange of useful and constructive opinions took place with the high-ranking officials of the Bahraini government regarding regional developments and the need to increase efforts to protect regional security and stability against the intensification of the Zionist regime's killing and aggression, especially in Gaza and Lebanon," he added.

