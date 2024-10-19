Iran dismisses ‘false, misleading’ allegations by European Council

EU leaders accused Iran of providing ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the Ukraine war during their meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

On Saturday, Baghaei rejected the accusation, stating that the Islamic Republic has consistently opposed the Ukraine conflict and favored diplomacy to resolve it while emphasizing the importance of respecting territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

He once again asserted Iran's legitimate right to military and defense cooperation with other countries within international law and the need to strengthen its defense capabilities, calling the European Council's interference unjustified.

The Iranian diplomat strongly denounced some European countries for their military support of the Israeli regime. He said at the time when the Israeli regime used European-supplied weapons to commit genocide and war crimes and to clearly violate humanitarian law. These European countries are responsible for the crimes because of their complicity in committing them.

He defended Iran’s support for Palestinian and Lebanese resistance movements fighting Israeli occupation and apartheid, saying that this support is in accordance with international law as legitimate armed battles against colonialism, occupation, or apartheid.

He urged the European Council not to undermine established legal, international norms in favor of what he called unethical and illegal support for the Israeli regime.

Baghaei also expressed regret that the European Council condemned Iran’s missile operation on Israel on October 1, describing it as a defensive and legitimate measure in response to Israel’s aggression against Iran’s national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and individuals, aimed at protecting regional peace and security.

