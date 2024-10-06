Iran FM spokesman slams Netanyahu crimes, urging seriously dealing with ‘modern day Hitler’

Baghaei on Sunday referred to the Zionist attacks against a mosque in the Gaza Strip where displaced civilians were sheltering, as well as the regime’s airstrikes on residential building in Dahiyeh, southern Beirut, stressing that these crimes are being committed by means of US-gifted arms.

The attacks against religious sites, schools, mosques, and medical centers in Palestine and Lebanon reminds the crimes of Daesh, he said, adding that the slaughter of innocent people and the destruction of civilian sites and infrastructures are an inseparable part of the Zionist and Takfiri thoughts.

He believed that the killing of the oppressed Palestinian people who have been displaced and been seeking shelter in religious sites and cultural and medical centers, is a flagrant example of war crimes and crimes against humanity, urging the international community to seriously and effectively deal with the “modern day Hitler” – Netanyahu – and other Zionist criminal leaders.

The policy of destabilizing the region followed by the Zionist regime poses a serious threat to regional and international peace and stability, the Iranian spokesman said, noting that inaction in the face of these crimes would lead to irreparable consequences for all the countries in the region and beyond.

He called on the world countries, especially Muslim nations, to employ all the capacities at their disposal to dispatch humanitarian supplies to the people of Gaza and Lebanon and fight with the destabilizing policies of the Zionist regime.

9341**2050