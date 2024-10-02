Hezbollah fires 100 rockets at Israeli positions in hours

According to the Israeli Channel 13, the barrage of rockets came within a short period of time.

Simultaneously, the Lebanese Army announced that Israeli forces had violated the so-called Blue Line—a demarcation established by the United Nations between northern occupied territories and southern Lebanon—by penetrating into Lebanese territory near the towns of Yaron and Al-Adisa, although they later retreated.

This came as Hezbollah had earlier reported an ambush against Israeli forces in the Al-Adisa region in southern Lebanon, forcing them to retreat.

Israeli news sources said that at least four Israeli troops were killed and around 20 others injured during the ambush.

Among the casualties was Captain Eitan Yitzhak Oster, commander of the Egoz unit of the Israeli commando brigade, the Israeli army acknowledged.

Continuing its campaign against the Zionist enemy, Hezbollah said it had targeted a number of Israeli military bases with rocket and drone strikes.

