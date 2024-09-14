Negotiations must be based on mutual respect not pressure: Iran FM

His comments came in response to new sanctions imposed by the United States and other Western countries against Iran.

"It is surprising that Western nations still do not understand that sanctions are a failed tool. They cannot impose their intents on Iran through these measures," the Iranian foreign minister said on Saturday.

Araghchi pointed out that both in nuclear negotiations and other matters; the West’s reliance on sanctions has proven to be ineffective.

"We have always been open to constructive dialogue to reach a mutual understanding on contentious issues. However, dialogue must be based on mutual respect, not threats and pressure."

The US Treasury Department recently intensified its sanctions regime by targeting 20 individuals, entities, and vessels in Iran and Russia, including Iran Air, under the pretext that Iran has transferred ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the Ukraine war.

Tehran has strongly denied the allegation.

In a joint statement, Germany, the UK, and France also accused Iran of sending missiles to Russia. They announced the cancellation of bilateral air service agreements with Iran and imposed additional sanctions on Iran Air.

